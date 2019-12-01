TEMPE, Arizona — Arizona had one of its best defensive performances of the season and easily its best performance on that side of the ball in the second half of the year Saturday night, but the Wildcats' offense once again struggled resulting in a 24-14 loss to rival Arizona State in the 2019 edition of the Territorial Cup Game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin turned to senior quarterback Khalil Tate for the entire night Saturday as his veteran signal caller was able to play from start to finish for the first time in several games. It wasn't an easy night for the senior during his last college game as he threw three interceptions resulting in 11 points off turnovers for the Sun Devils.

"The difference in the game was a number of things, but we didn't match them in the second half," Sumlin said after Saturday's game. "We ran more plays in the first half, time of possession, but we only had seven points with our opportunities. Turnovers were part of it. One bounced off of Bam [Smith], hit him right in the face.

"In a game like this, the turnovers and missed opportunities and a couple missed field goals it's just a combination of a lot of things."

The three turnovers were not solely mistakes by Tate as miscommunications factored into at least two of the interceptions with mixed signals resulting in the first situation and a miscommunication leading to the second interception.

The Wildcats had the momentum at different moments and prior to the first interception thrown by Tate Arizona was closing in on the end zone with an opportunity to go up 14-3 on its rival. However, the momentum shifted after the play and the Sun Devils were able to put it all together in the second half as ASU leaned on game MVP Eno Benjamin who finished with 168 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for his team.



Arizona State used its veteran running back to wear down the Arizona defense that put up a good fight in one of its most complete performances of the season. With the offense not providing enough help it resulted in yet another loss, the seventh consecutive defeat for UA this season.

"They came out in that second half ready to go running the ball," senior defensive lineman Finton Connolly said of the Sun Devils. "The D-line, we could've done a better job of holding our gaps and making sure he doesn't get up the field because Eno Benjamin he had a good game."

Tate was pleased with the performance Arizona's defense and felt his group should have done more to help on its side of the ball.

"The defense played well tonight," the UA quarterback said. "It doesn't help when the offense isn't as efficient as we can be to either keep them off the field for a long enough period of time or anything of that nature. But, they played well, we just have to do better on offense."

Someone who did stand out on the offensive side of the ball was redshirt freshman receiver Jamarye Joiner who had his first signature game with the Wildcats just months after making the transition from quarterback.

He finished with a game-high 140 receiving hards on seven catches to go with two touchdowns in the loss to the Sun Devils.

"It took a lot of preparation during the week just being on the same page as the quarterback and knowing where I have to be and when I have to be there," Joiner said about the big performance in his first Territorial Cup game. "So, just executing that and being on the same page."

The Wildcats ended at 4-8 on the season with Saturday's loss making giving Sumlin a 9-15 record overall through his first two years as the team's head coach. Despite the direction of the program, UA's athletic director Dave Heeke informed reporters after the game that Sumlin will return as head coach for the 2020 season squashing the talk of a potential coaching change for the Wildcats heading into the offseason.

Sumlin said he will begin to focus his attention on recruiting starting Sunday, but he understands the frustrations from the UA fan base through the first two seasons of his tenure in Tucson.

"We've gotta execute better, we've gotta keep developing players and fix some things," Sumlin said. "That's my job. That's my job to fix things. Like I said, I know fans are frustrated. Believe me, we're frustrated. The way that you handle these situations becomes important. You can't go back and do a bunch of different things, but how you respond to this is going to be extremely important."