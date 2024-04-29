Monday morning saw the transfer portal get busy for Arizona as wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. announced that he will be entering his name into the portal. This makes for a total of seven players that have entered there name since the opening of the April transfer window. Throughout spring practice, Green was on the field and fully participated from beginning to the end of camp. During that time, he spent most of his time with the starting offense and saw time as the No. 1 punt returning option.

In his two years with the program, Green played in 14 games where he was able to collect eight catches for 97 yards, All of those stats where gained during the 2024 season, which end with a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Out of high school, Green was a high three-star recruit that originally committed to USS before flipping to Arizona for the 2022 class that finished ranked at No. 19 on Rivals.com, which is the highest rated class in program history. With Green gone, the Wildcats are down to 12 receivers on the roster.