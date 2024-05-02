TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona targeting top WR from up North
This is a busy time of year for Arizona coaches even though spring ball has concluded. Right now, you have staff members on the road hitting up high schools from across the country and you have visitors taking trips to Tucson to see if they want to become a Wildcat.
And after multiple reports on social media, former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger has added Arizona to the list of schools that he will be visiting along with Florida. Badger has already taken a trip to Washington to see what that program is about.
Badger has told GOAZCATS.com that he will be visiting Tucson on May 4th through the 5th over the upcoming weekend.
During the 2023 season, Badger led the Sun Devils in receiving yards (713) and atches (65) while hauling in three touchdowns.
Overall, Badger has collected 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns during his four season with ASU.
Although Arizona has a ton of depth in the receiving corps led by star player Tetairoa McMillan, there isn't a lot of experience with starting snaps outside of McMillan.
Plus, the Wildcats staff will have to replace to production of Jacob Cowing, who has moved on the NFL after recording 175 catches, 1,882 yards and eight touchdowns in his Arizona career.
Badger would be a massive addition to a talented receiving group for Arizona and give McMillan another weapon next to him to relieve some pressure off his shoulders of being the workload receiver.
