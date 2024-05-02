This is a busy time of year for Arizona coaches even though spring ball has concluded. Right now, you have staff members on the road hitting up high schools from across the country and you have visitors taking trips to Tucson to see if they want to become a Wildcat.

And after multiple reports on social media, former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger has added Arizona to the list of schools that he will be visiting along with Florida. Badger has already taken a trip to Washington to see what that program is about.

Badger has told GOAZCATS.com that he will be visiting Tucson on May 4th through the 5th over the upcoming weekend.