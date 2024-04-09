In his last game as a Wildcat, Boswell struggled against Clemson scoring just three points on 1 of 6 shooting from the field to go along with his two rebounds and one assists. In that game, Arizona went on to fall 77-72 to the Tigers ending its season in the Sweet Sixteen.

The busyness of the college basketball offseason continued on Tuesday morning for Arizona as it saw another player enter the transfer portal in point guard Kylan Boswell , who now becomes the fifth Wildcat to leave the program and the third in less than 48 hours.

Although Boswell had his shares of lows during the 2023-24 season, he had high moments as well with one of those games coming against then-No. 2 Duke on the road where he scored 12 points on 4 of 7 shooting while collecting eight rebounds and five assists.

"I know me personally, that was my game. That game [at that point in the season] was my main focus game, said Boswell. "We knew what people were saying. We knew what people thought about us and how people thought about Duke. So, we wanted to go in there and show everyone up."

Coming out of high school, Boswell was a four-star recruit that reclassified to the 2022 class. He picked the Wildcats over Illinois, which although he played high school ball in Arizona, he was born and raised in Champaign.

Now, there are no players left from the 2022 class, which have all hit the transfer portal.

It is hard to say if the transfer wave at Arizona is over, but the madness of the offseason seems to have only begun.

