TRANSFER: F Filip Borovicanin becomes latest Arizona player to enter portal
It's been a busy Monday for Arizona, which has seen two players enter the transfer portal. First it was forward Paulius Murauskas entering his name, and he has been joined by forward Filip Borovicanin, who has decided to enter after two seasons with the program.
During the 2023-24 season, Borovicanin averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field. Much like Murauskas, he didn't see the court often and appeared in 20 games averaging 5.6 minutes of action.
The best game for Borovicanin as a sophomore came against Morgan State in the season opener when he played 13 minutes and was able to go 4 of 9 from the field scoring a career-high 11 points and collected seven rebounds and two assists.
Last summer, Borovicanin played for Serbia in the FIBA U19 World Cup where he averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds.
This is only the start of the offseason for Arizona, but with how the portal works in this era of college sports there is a chance that players entering the portal isn't finished and that more roster movement could occur.
