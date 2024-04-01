It's been a busy Monday for Arizona, which has seen two players enter the transfer portal. First it was forward Paulius Murauskas entering his name, and he has been joined by forward Filip Borovicanin, who has decided to enter after two seasons with the program. During the 2023-24 season, Borovicanin averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field. Much like Murauskas, he didn't see the court often and appeared in 20 games averaging 5.6 minutes of action.

