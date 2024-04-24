During his time with the Tigers, Anderson was a steady freshman collecting 10 total tackles, five solo tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 11 games played. His performance earned him a spot on the PFF All-Freshmen team.

Early Wednesday morning, Arizona was busy in the transfer portal and was able to snag some much-needed help on the defensive line with a commitment from Memphis transfer Jarra Anderson , who announced his decision to join the Wildcats on Instagram.

Out of Paetow High School in Katy, Texas the 6-foot-2 260-pound defensive linemen had offers from Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Duke and was at one point committed to Louisiana signing with Memphis.

The addition of Anderson makes a total of four players added on the defensive line by Brent Brennan's coaching staff through the transfer portal with Tre Smith from San Jose State, Chubba Ma'ae from UC Davis and Kevon Darton from Syracuse.

However, after the losses of Bill Norton, Isaiah Ward, Russell Davis, Jacob Kongaika and Tiaoalii Savea, the Wildcats could still use some help on the defensive lie to sure things up before the start of the 2024 season.

Arizona is near the end of spring practice with Thursday and Saturday being the final days fans can get a look at the team before the start of fall camp.