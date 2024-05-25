Arizona has been searching for depth on the offensive line since the end of spring practice as player got banged up and the thin depth on the offensive line was tested. The Wildcats were able to add beef to the offensive line by snagging guard Shancco Matautia, who announced his commitment to the program on Instagram. Before Arizona, Matautia was at New Mexico where he played three seasons where he appeared in 22 games and started 19 of those games. After that, he transferred to ASU, where he participated in spring football before leaving for the Wildcats.

