TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona adds beef on the O-Line in G Shancco Matautia
Arizona has been searching for depth on the offensive line since the end of spring practice as player got banged up and the thin depth on the offensive line was tested. The Wildcats were able to add beef to the offensive line by snagging guard Shancco Matautia, who announced his commitment to the program on Instagram.
Before Arizona, Matautia was at New Mexico where he played three seasons where he appeared in 22 games and started 19 of those games. After that, he transferred to ASU, where he participated in spring football before leaving for the Wildcats.
Coming out of high school, Matautia was an unranked recruit from Servite high school in California where he played with Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Manu and Keyan Burnett. He would go on to pick New Mexico over Idaho.
Now, Matautia is heading to Arizona where he will help the depth of the offensive line, which has grown stronger after the end of spring practice. However, the starting line for the Wildcats seems to be set with Jonah Savaiinaea and Raymond Pulido at tackle, Leif Magnuson and Wendell Moe at guard while Josh Baker mans the center position.
Still, the WIldcats needed depth on the offensive line and adding a 6-foot-2, 346-pound in the middle of the offensive line will help the unit and give Arizona a player that they can plug in when needed in spots.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)