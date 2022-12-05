With the offseason underway in college football it brings players entering the NCAA transfer portal with the window opening on Monday. Here is a look at the Arizona players who have entered their names into the portal.

DL JB Brown - undecided

After over five years with the Arizona program, defensive end JB Brown entered the transfer portal. After opting out of the 2020 COVID season, Brown appeared in just four games last year before not playing again this past season due to a shoulder injury. He has one year of eligibility left.

QB Jordan McCloud - transferred to James Madison (Nov. 25)

After appearing in three games and making two starts during the 2021 season before suffering a season-ending injury, quarterback Jordan McCloud did not make an appearance this season. McCloud will look to compete for the starting quarterback role at James Madison after leaving Arizona mid-season.

RB Drake Anderson - undecided

After leading the team with 385 rushing yards in 2021, running back Drake Anderson did not see a touch this season. He spent three years at Northwestern before coming to Tucson and will look for a new opportunity elsewhere this offseason.

WR Jamarye Joiner - undecided

After coming to Arizona as a quarterback in 2018, Jamarye Joiner converted to wide receiver the following season. He caught 34 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns that year before catching 12 passes in the 2020 COVID shortened season. Joiner just appeared in special teams this year. He will look for another opportunity elsewhere.

LB Kolbe Cage - undecided

After starting six games at the WILL position for Arizona this season, linebacker Kolbe Cage announced he is entering the portal. Cage originally committed to Arizona as a safety, but later converted to linebacker. He made 24 tackles with one forced fumble, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry in eight appearances overall this season. He still has three years of eligibility remaining.

S Jaxen Turner - undecided

The team leader in tackles this season with 79, safety Jaxen Turner entered the transfer portal after people expected him to possibly enter the NFL Draft. Over the years, Turner had to deal with injuries to his shoulder that kept him out of games. He recorded two interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during this past season.

DT Kyon Barrs - undecided

Another Arizona defender entered the transfer portal in defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who will look to head elsewhere this offseason. Barrs totaled a career-high 39 tackles across 12 starts this season to go along with 4 1/2 tackles for loss. He has 102 tackles and five sacks across 23 career starts and 38 appearances overall.

DL Paris Shand - undecided

Defensive lineman Paris Shand entered the portal. After seeing limited playing time the past two seasons, Shand made a career-high 23 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks this season. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble.

WR Dorian Singer - undecided

Arizona will be losing its leading receiver in Dorian Singer, recorded 1,105 yards on 66 catches with six touchdowns on the season. Singer has already received an offer from Utah minutes after announcing that he was entering the portal.

LB Tyler Martin - undecided

Linebacker Tyler Martin has entered the portal after spending one season with the Wildcats and not seeing any playing time during his freshman season. Martin came the program as a 3-star linebacker to play for Don Brown, who left for the heading coaching job at UMass.