GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler officially enters portal

Earlier this week Arizona star middle linebacker Colin Schooler announced his plans to leave the program after three years in pursuit of an opportunity at a program in a conference that is playing this fall. The Pac-12 and Big Ten recently announced that they will be pushing the football season until the spring while the other three Power Five conferences are pushing forward with a plan to play amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schooler will be joined by his brother Brenden who announced a similar decision shortly after his younger brother this week. The older Schooler brother is a receiver who came to UA as a graduate transfer from Oregon in January.

Friday the news of Schooler entering the transfer portal was made official and now he will look for a new home.

"My time as a Wildcat has been an honor and I have had some of the best moments of my life in Tucson," Schooler wrote in a social media post Wednesday. "I have had the honor of working and playing with some amazing people. I would like to thank Coach Rodriguez, Coach Yates and Coach Boone for bringing me into Tucson. I would also like to thank Coach Sumlin for the opportunity to continue playing for Arizona the past two seasons. I would also like to thank Coach Rushing, Coach Hobson and Coach Rhodes for coaching me and helping me grow as a football player.

"With uncertain times and the Pac-12 not participating with fall sports this year, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and open up my recruiting to conferences who are playing this fall. I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Thank you Tucson!"

Schooler has been the team's most productive defensive player over the last three seasons and his UA career will come to an end with over 300 tackles to his name. The California native was supposed to be a key piece to UA's refreshed defense under new coordinator Paul Rhoads with the Wildcats' move to a 3-4 scheme.

"I see Colin walk in the door and I tell you he's extremely comfortable right now with everything that's in," Rhoads said during Arizona's abbreviated spring on the field back in March. "Then, there will be guys that are a long ways behind him on where they are."

Instead of having such an important part of the defense, the the team will now have to overcome another big defensive loss with Schooler being just the latest UA player to leave the program this offseason. Arizona lost starting linebacker Tony Fields II and starting safety Scottie Young Jr. by way of a transfer to West Virginia.

Fields, who has been the team's second-most productive player over the last three seasons, had programs such as Texas, USC, UCLA, Minnesota, Boise State and Kansas State recruiting him before he settled on playing at WVU earlier this month.

Schooler had no other Power Five offers out of high school with programs such as Nevada, Fresno State and UNLV among the programs that pursued him then but that should change this time around as long as teams have room to fit him on their rosters this fall.