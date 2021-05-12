GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Arizona lands commitment from Vanderbilt LB Kenny Hebert

Arizona's linebacker group will soon be making the transition to one of the oldest units on the team's roster. The latest graduate transfer linebacker to join the Wildcats announced his decision Wednesday with Vanderbilt senior Kenny Hebert committing to play for the new coaches at UA and make the move from the SEC to the Pac-12.

Hebert has spent his entire college career with the Commodores, and the 6-foot-4 linebacker from New Orleans has made appearances in 35 games in four seasons after redshirting in 2016.

He comes to Arizona with 53 career tackles and six sacks. Hebert's best season at Vanderbilt came in 2019 when he played in 13 games and finished the year with 34 tackles and two sacks. He made seven starts that season.

Hebert will help add some more depth and experience to a group that has been lacking both this offseason. The Wildcats had just three scholarship linebackers available to participate in spring practice with the other members of the group set to arrive starting next month. Only one player of that three-man group on the field this spring, senior Anthony Pandy, has more than one season of experience.

The linebackers will play an important role in Arizona's scheme under new defensive coordinator Don Brown. It has been a position of focus since the staff arrived on campus earlier this year.

Hebert is now the fourth transfer linebacker the program has added this offseason joining fellow graduate transfers Treshaun Hayward (Western Michigan) and Jerry Roberts (Bowling Green). UA recently added a commitment from Wisconsin freshman linebacker Malik Reed as well.

That group will be joined by an incoming collection of freshmen linebackers that includes Illinois-based prospect Mojo Weerts, Seattle-area linebacker DJ Fryar and Texas linebacker Jackson Bailey.

Hebert is the ninth player the Wildcats have added from the NCAA Transfer Portal since head coach Jedd Fisch took over the program back in January.

The Wildcats are set to begin welcoming their next wave of newcomers next month.

DISCUSS: Arizona's latest transfer addition