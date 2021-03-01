GOAZCATS - Transfer addition: Bowling Green linebacker Jerry Roberts is Arizona bound

Arizona has made another addition to its roster for the upcoming season. Monday, Bowling Green graduate transfer linebacker Jerry Roberts announced his plans to move across the country and play in the Pac-12 for the Wildcats. Roberts is a two-year starting linebacker for the Falcons who previously announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in late January.

During his time in Ohio the 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker collected 93 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 20 games. He started the last 15 games of his career at Bowling Green including all five contests in the 2020 season.

Roberts was third on the team last season with 32 tackles in addition to one tackle for loss. His best performance came in the season opener against Toledo when he had 10 tackles.

The addition of the Pennsylvania native played the Sam linebacker position for the Falcons and is expected to have a similar role with the Wildcats.

Roberts is the second linebacker the Wildcats have added from the MAC this offseason as 2019 conference defensive player of the year Treshaun Hayward has already signed to play for UA in his final season after starting his career at Western Michigan.

Hayward is already being penciled in as a starter for the Wildcats under first-year defensive coordinator Don Brown while Roberts will have a chance to compete for early playing time as well as one of the experienced members of the linebacker unit.

Though Roberts is also a graduate transfer like Hayward, he will get to spend more time at Arizona than his MAC counterpart. The Bowling Green transfer was a redshirt junior during the 2020 season, so he will have two years to play at UA upon his graduation this spring.

The NCAA is awarding its athletes an extra season of eligibility, so for Roberts that means he will have the opportunity to play college football into the 2022 season while also being immediately eligible because of his graduation status.

Roberts, an Erie, Pennsylvania native, is the ninth transfer addition the Wildcats have made this offseason with eight of those players coming after new head coach Jedd Fisch stepped into his current role.

The newcomer will be stepping into a somewhat inexperienced group with only senior Anthony Pandy holding extensive experience as a starting linebacker for the Wildcats.

Roberts is the 27th member of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class after the program signed 16 prospects in December and added 10 more scholarship players leading up to the start of the February signing period that will continue through the spring.