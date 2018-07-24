Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 17:28:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Training camp preview: Which Arizona players could surprise in August

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is a little over a week from the start of training camp and that will be the first opportunity for some players to make a move up the depth chart or have a shot at earning some more playing...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}