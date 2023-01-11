Top takeaways: Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson look ahead to Oregon trip
After getting upset by unranked Washington State at home on January 7 en route to only its second loss of the season, No. 9 Arizona looks to bounce back this weekend when it travels up to Oregon to take on Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday. Here are the top takeaways from what head coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Pelle Larsson said during Wednesday's post practice media session.
Guard play must improve
Despite being a dominant force in its offense for the better part of the season, the play from the guards during the loss against Washington State was a glaring weakness with all the guards on the Wildcats combining for only 21 points. Kerr Kriisa was the only one to score double digit points putting up 10 points in the 74-61 defeat.
With both losses coming from Pac-12 opponents, the Wildcats will need its guards to make plays in order to prove that they belong in the top-five for offenses in the country.
"You got to play better, they got to pass better, they got to read the game better," Lloyd said about his biggest concern with the guards. "I mean, they got to grow up a little bit. I know traditionally we've done a good job, trying to teach them how to play and maybe that slipped a little bit, maybe that's on the staff and myself. So you know, we got to tighten it up with them. And they got to know what the expectations and the standards are and we got to help them get there."
As Kriisa leads all Arizona guards in PPG with 11.2, the team has shown that it has depth at guard with players such as Courtney Ramey, Kylan Boswell, Adama Bal and Cedric Henderson being a major part of the rotation.
However, as last game showed, Arizona's offensive performance is dictated by how well the guards perform.
Oregon State will be another tough test for this Wildcat team
Despite being unranked and having lost three straight contests, Oregon State can prove to be a trap game for highly favored Arizona.
Possessing talented athletes on its roster, Oregon State will look to avoid a fourth straight conference loss and will look to make Arizona work tirelessly on both ends of the floor.
"Those three perimeter players they have are aggressive," Lloyd said about what has stood out about Oregon State on film. "They have a couple of bigs that are comfortable picking and popping and shooting some threes with. They play a variety of defenses, and they might have had a couple of games where they had a tough go but they've added some other games against good teams where they've been right there. So, we're expecting a battle, we're not entitled to anything. We're gonna go up and hopefully we're gonna play our [expletive] off and leave it on the court and we'll see what the result is."
Sweeping the Beavers last season, the Wildcats hope to continue Lloyd's undefeated streak against the Oregon schools.
Avoiding falling victim to the trap game will be crucial in getting the Wildcats' season back on track and avoiding back-to-back losses.
Oumar Ballo's illness recovery is progressing well
