After getting upset by unranked Washington State at home on January 7 en route to only its second loss of the season, No. 9 Arizona looks to bounce back this weekend when it travels up to Oregon to take on Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday. Here are the top takeaways from what head coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Pelle Larsson said during Wednesday's post practice media session.

Despite being a dominant force in its offense for the better part of the season, the play from the guards during the loss against Washington State was a glaring weakness with all the guards on the Wildcats combining for only 21 points. Kerr Kriisa was the only one to score double digit points putting up 10 points in the 74-61 defeat.

With both losses coming from Pac-12 opponents, the Wildcats will need its guards to make plays in order to prove that they belong in the top-five for offenses in the country.

"You got to play better, they got to pass better, they got to read the game better," Lloyd said about his biggest concern with the guards. "I mean, they got to grow up a little bit. I know traditionally we've done a good job, trying to teach them how to play and maybe that slipped a little bit, maybe that's on the staff and myself. So you know, we got to tighten it up with them. And they got to know what the expectations and the standards are and we got to help them get there."

As Kriisa leads all Arizona guards in PPG with 11.2, the team has shown that it has depth at guard with players such as Courtney Ramey, Kylan Boswell, Adama Bal and Cedric Henderson being a major part of the rotation.

However, as last game showed, Arizona's offensive performance is dictated by how well the guards perform.