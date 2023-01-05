Henri Veesaar's in-season strength development

Before the season started, Veesaar’s strength was in question due to his noticeable thin frame compared to the other 7-footers.

Throughout the season thus far, Veesaar has vastly improved not only his upper body but his ability to limit his turnovers inside the paint, not turning the ball over in his last 10 contests.

“I have kept my weight and it has gone up a little bit,” Veesaar said. “My body fat has come down a lot so I can definitely feel much stronger and lighter.

[Ball handling] has definitely been an adjustment especially with traveling, my footwork is a lot better than it was before.”

"He's really coming on," Lloyd said. "We knew Henri had some talent.But you just don't know how quickly it's going to show itself and I think it's starting to show itself and you know, he's still not maybe putting up huge numbers yet. But just the general feel of him on the court, his overall effort, just kind of the balance and the force he's starting to play with it is just really sticking out to me and so I feel good where he's at but we need to keep pushing him to get where we need to go."