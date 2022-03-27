TOP TAKEAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 8

After wrapping up its third week of spring practice, Arizona on Saturday had its first scrimmage of the spring with players in full pads working on first-team offense versus first-team defense and so on and so forth.

Coach Jedd Fisch talked about wanting to see what they had with their units and wanted to see how they did going up against the same level of talent on the other side of the ball.

The Wildcats spent a good chunk of the scrimmage with the ball inside the 20-yard line working on their red zone offense and defense. AT one point the ball was on the two, with the team working on 2-point conversions.