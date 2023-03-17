Through the first two days of spring practice, Arizona has rolled out a starting offensive line of Sam Langi at left tackle, Joseph Borjon at right tackle, Savaiinaea at right guard, Wendell Moe at left guard and Josh Barker at center.

With Jordan Morgan out recovering from his season-ending injury last season, it is safe to say that this isn't close to what the line will look like at the start of the season. Filling in for Morgan was Langi, who has seen time at guard a tackle throughout his Arizona career.

Overall, he looked solid during 11-on-11 drills and seemed to excel in the running game when the team would run on his side of the field.

on the other side, Borjon was at right tackle and looked to be more mobile than he was during the regular season. He still has work to do, but overall, it looks like his fundamentals have improved and that his footwork has take massive steps in te right direction.