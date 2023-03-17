Top Takeaways: Arizona spring practice No. 2
Arizona football opened up day two of spring practice with ton of new faces on the roster and similar ones on both sides of the ball as well. Last season, during spring ball, Jedd Fisch and his staff saw freshmen like Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jonah Coleman just to name a few.
Plus this is the start of the second season under defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who took over last offseason when former defensive coordinator Don Brown took the head coaching job at UMass.
In just the second day of practice, the Wildcats have added at the receiver position with freshman Devin Hyatt joining the team early ahead of schedule. Hyatt was a 3-star recruit that the Wildcats added to the recruiting class late in the recruiting season.
A lot going on during the second day of camp, but there were a few standout performances and position situations that stood out from the day.
Offensive line mix
Through the first two days of spring practice, Arizona has rolled out a starting offensive line of Sam Langi at left tackle, Joseph Borjon at right tackle, Savaiinaea at right guard, Wendell Moe at left guard and Josh Barker at center.
With Jordan Morgan out recovering from his season-ending injury last season, it is safe to say that this isn't close to what the line will look like at the start of the season. Filling in for Morgan was Langi, who has seen time at guard a tackle throughout his Arizona career.
Overall, he looked solid during 11-on-11 drills and seemed to excel in the running game when the team would run on his side of the field.
on the other side, Borjon was at right tackle and looked to be more mobile than he was during the regular season. He still has work to do, but overall, it looks like his fundamentals have improved and that his footwork has take massive steps in te right direction.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news