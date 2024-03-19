Playing in the Dollar package for most of the season last year, a scheme that ended up being a success, the Wildcats are looking to use it again, but believe that having players in year two of this scheme will be vital for them improving upon it with more experience at hand.

"It's exciting for us as a staff and for the players. [It's] gonna be the same scheme, we're going to be doing a lot of the same things," said Arce. "Now it's just fine-tuning and getting better and just continuing to grow, not having to start from square one, and just grow this defense.

"We grew a ton last season as the year progressed, and then got to show the world what were about in that Oklahoma game. That was the bar, now let's keep raising it in the Spring."