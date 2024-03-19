Top takeaways: Arizona defensive assistant coaches interviews
Along with its offensive assistants, Arizona's defensive assistant coaches were available to speak with the media to discuss the upcoming 2023 Wildcats' football team.
Defensive coordinator Duane Akina, cornerbacks coach Chip Viney, linebackers coach Danny Gonzales, defense line coach Joe Seumalo and Stars coach Brett Arce spoke with reporters Monday where they went in detail about their new position, their style of coaching and what they are expecting out of their defensive come spring ball.
Here are our top takeaways from the Wildcats' defensive assistant coaches interviews:
The familiarity of the DOLLAR package is huge for the Wildcats' secondary
Playing in the Dollar package for most of the season last year, a scheme that ended up being a success, the Wildcats are looking to use it again, but believe that having players in year two of this scheme will be vital for them improving upon it with more experience at hand.
"It's exciting for us as a staff and for the players. [It's] gonna be the same scheme, we're going to be doing a lot of the same things," said Arce. "Now it's just fine-tuning and getting better and just continuing to grow, not having to start from square one, and just grow this defense.
"We grew a ton last season as the year progressed, and then got to show the world what were about in that Oklahoma game. That was the bar, now let's keep raising it in the Spring."
