Arizona’s coordinators and players had their weekly press conference on Tuesday where they discussed last week's win against UTEP and talked about their upcoming game against Stanford.
Here are the top takeaways from offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, along with running back Michael Wiley and safety Dalton Johnson’s press conferences:
Wiley praises the offensive line for stepping up while Pulido has been out
With starting right guard Raymond Pulido missing the first three games of the season due to a biking injury suffered about two days before the season-opener against NAU, the Wildcats have been forced to shuffle and have to experiment with new looks on Carroll's offensive line. Most recently, it has been Jonah Saviinaea switching back to right guard with sophomore Joseph Borjon getting the start at right tackle.
So far, for the most part, the offensive line has held their own despite the adversity, only allowing two sacks per contest, and helping the offense average 484 total yards per contest, which ranks 21st in the country.
“Credit to [the offensive line] and coach Carroll,” Wiley said. “...Any of the guys are ready to step up at any moment. …This is the game of football, so you got to be prepared.”
