With starting right guard Raymond Pulido missing the first three games of the season due to a biking injury suffered about two days before the season-opener against NAU, the Wildcats have been forced to shuffle and have to experiment with new looks on Carroll's offensive line. Most recently, it has been Jonah Saviinaea switching back to right guard with sophomore Joseph Borjon getting the start at right tackle.

So far, for the most part, the offensive line has held their own despite the adversity, only allowing two sacks per contest, and helping the offense average 484 total yards per contest, which ranks 21st in the country.

“Credit to [the offensive line] and coach Carroll,” Wiley said. “...Any of the guys are ready to step up at any moment. …This is the game of football, so you got to be prepared.”