On how Arizona played against Utah

It was a quick turnaround in two tough environments for Arizona playing against Colorado last Friday and Utah last Sunday, two programs that have seen significant improvement.

"I thought we played really good offensively," Barnes said. "I thought once again struggled in some defensive areas, but gave ourselves a chance to win against a really good team in the mountains which is a hard place to play. The calls down the stretch were rough, but I can't control that."

Although the game comes down to more than just one play, the foul on Martinez proved to be a costly call in what could've been a massive win for the Wildcats.

"I know that was a long 1.5 seconds," Barnes said on the foul at the end of the game. "I didn't know you can throw a lob, fumble a ball, dribble, turn around and shoot in one second but I'm not the judge of that. It was a hard one to swallow. It never goes down to the last play. I always say that it's down to the free throw in the first quarter or the three missed box outs in the first quarter that led to threes."

