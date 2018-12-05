Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 12:54:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 5: Ranking Arizona's most impressive freshmen in 2018

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is officially moving into the offseason after the year ended a bit abruptly a couple weeks ago when the Wildcats fell in their regular season finale against Arizona State. That means we've ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}