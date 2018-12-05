Top 5: Ranking Arizona's most impressive freshmen in 2018
Arizona is officially moving into the offseason after the year ended a bit abruptly a couple weeks ago when the Wildcats fell in their regular season finale against Arizona State. That means we've ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news