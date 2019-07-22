News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 11:03:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 30 Marjon Beauchamp should be setting visits soon

U7rez0zobujqdc7klq7n
Marjon Beauchamp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

LADERA RANCH, Calif. -- One of the top scorers on the West Coast, top 30 guard Marjon Beauchamp is getting a feel for some schools that he would like to visit.While he is starting to get a feel for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}