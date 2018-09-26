Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-26 14:32:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Three things we liked, three things we didn't: Arizona at Oregon State

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference) will face its toughest test of the season this Saturday as USC (2-2, 1-1) makes its way to Tucson for an early conference challenge. Both teams could sure use t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}