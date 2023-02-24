Last week, No. 7 Arizona was able to sweep the Mountain schools getting its revenge on Utah and winning the only matchup against Colorado thanks to the monster weekend of center Oumar Ballo, who scored 26 points and 23 rebounds.

Now, the Wildcats will look to cap off the final homestand of the season with a win over in-state rival ASU. If Arizona does walk away with a win over the Sun Devils, coach Tommy Lloyd would move to 4-0 to start his coaching career.

The last time Arizona face ASU, Arizona blew a massive 17-point led, but found a way to hold on for a 69-60 win. Here are three thing to watch in the Wildcats' final home game of the season: