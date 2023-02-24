Last week, No. 7 Arizona was able to sweep the Mountain schools getting its revenge on Utah and winning the only matchup against Colorado thanks to the monster weekend of center Oumar Ballo, who scored 26 points and 23 rebounds.
Now, the Wildcats will look to cap off the final homestand of the season with a win over in-state rival ASU. If Arizona does walk away with a win over the Sun Devils, coach Tommy Lloyd would move to 4-0 to start his coaching career.
The last time Arizona face ASU, Arizona blew a massive 17-point led, but found a way to hold on for a 69-60 win. Here are three thing to watch in the Wildcats' final home game of the season:
The play of Azuolas Tubelis
Against Oregon, forward Azuolas Tubelis scored a career-high 40 points while shooting 16 of 21 from the field. The 40-point performance was the most points scored by an Arizona player since 1993 when Khalid Reeves dropped 40 against Michigan. At that point in time, it looked like Tubelis locked up the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, but over the last three games he has been averaging 9.3 points and shooting 46% from the field.
Against the Sun Devils, Tubelis has averaged 14 points per game in his four games. However, this is the first season in which he is the go-to option for Arizona and has been averaging 19.6 points through 28 games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.