HOUSTON, Tex. -- In a relatively open landscape when it comes to quarterbacks looking to make a move within Texas as a top recruiting option, Shae Suiaunoa is on the shortlist of players that could capture some attention through the rest of spring. At last weekend’s Rivals 3 Stripe camp presented by adidas at C.E. King on Sunday, Suiaunoa was fresh off a visit to Arkansas from the prior week. He said that he left feeling confident as his role as a potential quarterback in the new-look Razorbacks offense. “They plan on doing a lot of [run-pass options] and stuff and I think that I can really work well in that,” he said. “In the passing game they ask their quarterbacks to make reads that I can do and they know that I can run, so I’m a fit there.”

Suiaunoa has also made a visit to Baylor this spring, and said that the Bears’ staff has been proactive in maintaining communication with him. Though he’s picked up a number of other FBS offers this spring, he said that outside of the Bears, Arizona has emerged as perhaps the next most serious contender for him at the moment.

IN HIS WORDS

On Arizona “It’s been pretty good, I might take a visit out there soon,” he said. “We’ve just been talking to each other, chatting it up, but nothing too much … Right now I am just trying to make it up for a (spring) practice so I can see what they’re doing up there soon.” More on Arkansas “I just got back from a visit to Arkansas and that was pretty good,” he said. “It wasn’t until Coach (Chad) Morris moved to Arkansas that they picked up on me. But the relationship with them is pretty tight. I’m cool with them, met all the coaches there, so it’s a pretty good relationship right now.” On Baylor “They’re texting me a lot, trying to make me come back up there, We’ll make it happen,” he said. “They don’t have a tone of quarterbacks so that’s why they’re recruiting me pretty hard right now. I might have a chance to play early but I wouldn’t know till I get up there. I just have to keep working.”

RIVALS REACTION