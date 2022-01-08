Three-star RB Rayshon Luke makes Pac-12 decision

THE LATEST

Early in his recruitment, Rayshon Luke was serious about UCLA but the two sides never came together. That does not mean the high three-star all-purpose back won’t end up playing in the Pac-12.

Luke - whose nickname is Speedy because he’s so fast and dynamic with the football in his hands - committed to Arizona over Louisville and others Saturday during the All-American Bowl.

It looked like for a while that the Cardinals were going to win out but Arizona continued to recruit the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout who celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday and ended up winning out in his recruitment.

ON ARIZONA

"(My visit) was very, very great. What stood out most was the culture and it was very family-oriented. There was a lot of love and not only that but they have good players coming in as well. I was not expecting a whole NFL coaching staff. That blew me away from every position. Knowing coach Jedd (Fisch), he’s amazing. Coach Scottie Graham is amazing so all these dudes have been under these guys I know we’re going to be good."

WHAT IT MEANS

Arizona was 1-11 this season but help is on the way.

Five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan was a late flip from Oregon and he could be an immediate contributor in the Wildcats’ offense. He’s coming with numerous Anaheim (Calif.) Servite teammates.

Luke could be a huge help as well. After rushing for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season, the high three-star showed off his speed and breakaway ability all year against outstanding competition. Fisch and his staff should find all kinds of ways to get Luke the ball and allow him to be the playmaker he has become.