Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here grading first year coaches a quarter of the way through the season, five things that would have stunned you before the season and predictions for the weekend.

Of course, these grades are extremely premature and (hopefully) a lot of the grades will be closer to my original assessments once they get a few recruiting cycles under their belts. But for now, let's see where they stand.

The season is 25 percent over, so why not rank the new coaches in Power Five? That sounds fun right? Here goes with some harsh ratings for many, including myself, after looking at the grades I handed out in December after the hirings.

1. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M – B+ -- This is mainly based on the loss to Clemson as Texas A&M looked good and never went away against one of the best teams in the country. Alabama is looming and that could get ugly, but for now a 2-1 start and a close loss to Clemson has him on top of the list.

My hire grade in December: A+

2. Mario Cristobal, Oregon – B+ -- They haven’t beaten anyone yet but they haven’t lose either and have looked solid for the most part. Stanford is coming up this weekend and could change this grade dramatically, but so far so good at Oregon.

My hire grade in December: B

3. Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State – B+ -- He has his team in the national top 15 and has a good win over Kansas State on the road. Like others, he has some big tests ahead of him especially Auburn and LSU as well as Alabama in November, but so far he’s done very well.

My hire grade in December: B



4. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee – B – The blowout loss to West Virginia was ugly but I’m giving him a B here because the team is 2-1 and it is headed in the right direction. I could be proven wrong as they face a tough part of their schedule with Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina in their next five games.

My hire grade in December: B



5. Herm Edwards, Arizona State – B – Losing to San Diego State brought him down from the top of the list, but that win over Michigan State is still impressive and he’s doing better than I thought he would.

My hire grade in December: D



6. Matt Luke, Ole Miss – C – The win against Texas Tech was a solid one, but that Alabama loss is so ugly it knocks him down to this ranged. It also didn’t help they gave up 41 points to Southern Illinois.

My hire grade in December: C



7. Dan Mullen, Florida – C – The loss to Kentucky was embarrassing enough and historical enough to drop him into the C ranks despite a 2-1 start. He could swap places with Pruitt if the Gators beat Tennessee.

My hire grade in December: A



8. Scott Frost, Nebraska – D – An 0-2 start hasn’t soured the feelings of the fans, but the Troy loss was a tough one to take even this early in his tenure.

My hire grade in December: A+



9. Chad Morris, Arkansas – D – He might be in the F range if I wasn’t such an easy grader because Colorado State is not a great loss and the rout against North Texas was embarrassing, but we’ll see what happens.

My hire grade in December: C+



10. Kevin Sumlin, Arizona – D – Arizona looks awful so far with bad losses to BYU (although that win by BYU over Wisconsin makes it look a little better) and Houston. The real problem is how he’s used Khalil Tate (below).

My hire grade in December: Was hired in January



11. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State – D – A 1-2 start isn’t that great. No one expected a win over Ohio State but wins over Southern Utah and Nevada should be expected, no?

My hire grade in December: C



12. Chip Kelly, UCLA – F – Loss, loss and loss. We knew it would take some time to turn UCLA into what he wanted, but losing to Cincinnati and Fresno State so badly wasn’t part of the plan.

My hire grade in December: A+



13. Willie Taggart, Florida State – F – To me he’s done the worst job despite a win on his resume.

My hire grade in December: B

