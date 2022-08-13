Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 9)
Saturday, Arizona football had its first scrimmage of training camp inside Arizona Stadium for fans to get a look at where the team stands to this point ahead of the season. After having a breakout practice on Friday, Jedd Fisch's offense was able to back it up with another solid overall performance.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen had to work with some of his guys missing like Kyon Barrs, Tiaoalii Savea and Treydan Stukes just to name a few. However, cornerback Isaiah Mays was back on the field in limited compacity with a red jersey on.
