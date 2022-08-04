Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 2)
The second day of training camp is in the books and the energy from the first practice was not only carried over but intensified as the defensive units ran position drills with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and his staff pushing them every step of the way.
Still through two days of practice, Arizona has yet to run any 7-on-7 drills or 11-on-11 drills that would give us a clear idea of who is exactly on the starting units for both offense and defense.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news