The second day of training camp is in the books and the energy from the first practice was not only carried over but intensified as the defensive units ran position drills with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and his staff pushing them every step of the way.

Still through two days of practice, Arizona has yet to run any 7-on-7 drills or 11-on-11 drills that would give us a clear idea of who is exactly on the starting units for both offense and defense.