Fall camp is officially here marking the start of year-two of the Jedd Fisch era and much like the start of fall last season the anticipation is high thanks to Fisch and his staff locking up one of the highest-rated classes in program history that finished No. 21 on Rivals team rankings.

With a highly ranked class and adding key transfers Jayden de Laura, Jacob Cowing, Hunter Echols and DJ Warnell just to name a few, there was a clear jump of competitive energy on the first day of fall camp that hasn't been in Tucson in quite some time.