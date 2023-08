Saturday was the first day of training camp that Arizona held a scrimmage inside Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats' energy was back at an all-time high with players going full contact and getting to hit each other again.

It was a good scrimmage for both the offense and defense with quarterback Jayden de Laura going 13 of 17 on passes with a handful of touchdowns and cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine coming up with an interception off Noah Fifita.