Arizona is moving closer to its first scrimmage of training camp that will take place on Saturday under the lights of Arizona Stadium at 6:30 p.m. (MST), which will give fans their first true look at the team going on all cylinders. However, the Wildcats on Tuesday wrapped up Day 6 of camp and were in full pads for the first time this camp.

With the Wildcats being in full pads, the energy level was at an all-time high thus far for the 2023 camp. That energy translated to the field and we saw great battle in the trenches with the front line and in the secondary versus some of the top receivers on the team.