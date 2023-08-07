Day 5 of Arizona training camp started off different from the rest with clouds covering up the desert heat but leaving the place muggy. The Wildcats didn't seemed fazed by the mugginess and kept the same energy they've had from the first open practice of camp.

On Sunday, the defense dominated the day for Arizona during 11-on-11 red zone drills making life for the offense hard. Things change a little on Monday but overall it was another win for the Wildcats' defensive units.