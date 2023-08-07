Day 5 of Arizona training camp started off different from the rest with clouds covering up the desert heat but leaving the place muggy. The Wildcats didn't seemed fazed by the mugginess and kept the same energy they've had from the first open practice of camp.
On Sunday, the defense dominated the day for Arizona during 11-on-11 red zone drills making life for the offense hard. Things change a little on Monday but overall it was another win for the Wildcats' defensive units.
though the defense had a strong showing, the Wildcats offense was able to get the running game going and ripped off a couple of big chunk plays on the ground.
Here's my three-point stance from Day 5 of Arizona football training camp:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.