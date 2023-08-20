Saturday marked the end of open training camp days for Arizona as the team held scrimmage No. 2 inside Arizona Stadium in front of roughly a thousand to two thousand fans.

Afterwards coaches Jedd Fisch and Johnny Nansen talked to the media about how things have gone and what they saw from the Wildcats' scrimmage. The one main takeaway for both coaches was the lack of focus that led to 20 penalties on both sides of the ball.