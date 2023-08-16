Wednesday marked the 12th day of camp for Arizona with the season 17 days away and Game 1 against NAU. The Wildcats energy level was high and the day brought new looks on the field with players stepping up during 11-on-11 and 1-on-1 drills.

Overall, when you look at the practice, Arizona's defense won the day by making plays in the passing game and stuffing the run during drills. Still, the Wildcats' offense had good moments but it wasn't as consistent as it has been on that side of the ball compared to other parts of training camp.

