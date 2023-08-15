Arizona was back in action on Tuesday after having Monday off marking Day 11 of training camp. The Wildcats are now 18 days away from their first game and the intensity on the field was at a high level with defensive backs jawing at players on the offensive side of the ball.
Unlike most days where the defense, or offense wins the practice, Tuesday was very balanced with both units winning battles and getting burned in others.
Along with both the offense and defense have moments throughout Tuesday's practice, Arizona also had some new faces in the starting unit for the defense
Here's Troy Hutchison's three-point stance from Day 11 of training camp:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.