For most of spring, Arizona has been rolling with Ephesians Prysock and Charles Yates as the top two cornerbacks in the secondary. However, things have changed a little with Tacario Davis getting the first-team reps on Wednesday over Yates.

While playing with the first team defense, Davis collected an interception off a tipped ball. But, he was also burned by Jacob Cowing a handful of times.

I don't see Davis staying in this role, but he is clearly getting better and developing into a reliable cornerback for this staff.