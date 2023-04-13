Wednesday marked Day 14 of spring practice for Arizona, which is the final practice before the annual spring game on Saturday.
As always, the energy was high as the Wildcats went in full pads during 11-on-11 drills, giving the players a chance to show the staff what they've been working on to improve their talents.
Here's my three-point stance from Wednesday's practice:
Three observations
Arizona switching things up in the secondary
For most of spring, Arizona has been rolling with Ephesians Prysock and Charles Yates as the top two cornerbacks in the secondary. However, things have changed a little with Tacario Davis getting the first-team reps on Wednesday over Yates.
While playing with the first team defense, Davis collected an interception off a tipped ball. But, he was also burned by Jacob Cowing a handful of times.
I don't see Davis staying in this role, but he is clearly getting better and developing into a reliable cornerback for this staff.
