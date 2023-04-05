Tuesday marked Day 10 of spring practice for Arizona with the spring game right around the corner. Both the offense and defense has standout moments in the practice, but it was Johnny Nansen's defensive unit that impressed me the most.
The defense was able to force the offense to get out of rhythm and moved the pocket from the middle a handful of times which led to a few sacks.
Here's my three-point stance from practice No. 10 of spring football:
Three observations
Tanner McLachlan is back
After missing the last couple practices due to an unknown injury, tight end Tanner McLachlan was back on the practices field going through all the drills on Tuesday. McLachlan looked solid and seemed comfortable on the field and moved with ease.
In the passing game, McLachlan was able to make a few plays to help the offense move the ball down field and set up shorter second and third down plays during 11-on-11 drills.
