As we stated above, Norton will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday when the April window officially opens. That means, Arizona will be needing to fill the hole on the defensive line he is leaving behind.

On Saturday, we got a chance to see that for the first time with Isaiah Johnson and Chubba Ma'ae starting on the first-unit.

This was the first time Ma'ae was part of the first-unit after working primarily with the second-team defense.

Those two stayed on the starting defensive line the entire scrimmage and created problems for the offensive line from time to time.

Now the question is, how will the depth be effected with Ma'ae becoming a starter?

Right now, Arizona looks a little thin and had Julian Savaiinaea playing defensive tackle with the second unit defense. He has primarily worked on the edge throughout spring.