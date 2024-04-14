Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice (Day 9)
Saturday marked the first scrimmage of spring practice for Arizona. With that, came a chance for guys on the roster climb up the depth chart and show the coaching staff how they've progress so far this camp.
Plus, with the departures of defensive tackle Bill Norton and left tackle Joseph Borjon, there were chances for guys to take their place therefore giving the staff a chance to see them in a new role.
With it being the first scrimmage and the transfer portal opening again come Tuesday, this three-point stance will be a little different with it being strictly about observations on the day instead of having two top plays and a player of the practice.
Now, here's Saturday's three-point stance:
Observations
There's a new look in the middle of Arizona's defensive line
As we stated above, Norton will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday when the April window officially opens. That means, Arizona will be needing to fill the hole on the defensive line he is leaving behind.
On Saturday, we got a chance to see that for the first time with Isaiah Johnson and Chubba Ma'ae starting on the first-unit.
This was the first time Ma'ae was part of the first-unit after working primarily with the second-team defense.
Those two stayed on the starting defensive line the entire scrimmage and created problems for the offensive line from time to time.
Now the question is, how will the depth be effected with Ma'ae becoming a starter?
Right now, Arizona looks a little thin and had Julian Savaiinaea playing defensive tackle with the second unit defense. He has primarily worked on the edge throughout spring.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news