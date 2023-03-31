Well very much like Tuesday, the Arizona offense struggled to find its way with dropped passes, batted balls and interceptions. Thursday was another win for Johnny Nansen's defense in every aspect of the game.
Plus, there were players back in practice that have missed a few like guard Wendell Moe and Tia Savae, who hadn't practice at all this spring.
Here's my three-point stance from Thursday's spring practice:
Three observations
Malachi Riley is moving up
Since the start of spring practice, wide receiver Malachi Riley has been a bright spot from the freshmen class making plays with the second unit offense and impressing the coaching staff.
Now, we are starting to see Riley get a few reps with the first team offense when the Wildcats want to go a little bigger at receiver. He only got five snaps and didn't get the ball thrown to him, however it is a start to see what the team might do in situations that call for height.
Riley still needs to add weight and prove he can handle a season of college football. But, he is developing nicely and might get a good number of touches throughout the season.
