Since the start of spring practice, wide receiver Malachi Riley has been a bright spot from the freshmen class making plays with the second unit offense and impressing the coaching staff.

Now, we are starting to see Riley get a few reps with the first team offense when the Wildcats want to go a little bigger at receiver. He only got five snaps and didn't get the ball thrown to him, however it is a start to see what the team might do in situations that call for height.

Riley still needs to add weight and prove he can handle a season of college football. But, he is developing nicely and might get a good number of touches throughout the season.