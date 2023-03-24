For the second-straight practice, Arizona's defense won the day by making plays in the backfield, jumping on passes in the secondary and coming up with stops when needed.
Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has to like the direction his defense is taking and the progress key players are making from the end of the 2022 season til now.
Here's are my observations from Day 5 in my latest three-point stance:
Three observations
The progression of QB Noah Fifita
Last year during spring practice, quarterback Noah Fifita shined, showing off his bug arm and ability to read a pocket. Fifita has picked up where he left off, but has show the ability to make quick and decisive decisions with the football.
On the first drive of the second unit's 11-on-11 drills, Fifita was able to march down field, hitting the open man and work around some pressure. He capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Clark for the first offensive touchdown of the day.
Fifita threw a pick later in practice on a comeback route later in practice. However, overall it has been a good spring practice for the second-year quarterback.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.