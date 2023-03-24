Last year during spring practice, quarterback Noah Fifita shined, showing off his bug arm and ability to read a pocket. Fifita has picked up where he left off, but has show the ability to make quick and decisive decisions with the football.

On the first drive of the second unit's 11-on-11 drills, Fifita was able to march down field, hitting the open man and work around some pressure. He capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Clark for the first offensive touchdown of the day.

Fifita threw a pick later in practice on a comeback route later in practice. However, overall it has been a good spring practice for the second-year quarterback.