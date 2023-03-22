Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice Day 4
Arizona football wrapped up Day 4 of spring practices and like the first three days, the energy level on the field was was high. Through the first three days, the offense and defense have been very balanced with both sides of the ball making plays. However, Tuesday was different and was a day the defense left on top, dominating the vast majority of the practice.
During the offseason, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen talked about improving the defense from rushing the passer to taking the ball away. In hopes of accomplishing those goals, the staff added key freshmen in the recruiting class and starting caliber transfers to bolster positions on that side of the ball.
Although there wasn't a lot of offensive stand outs from Tuesday's practice, there were still impressive performances and intriguing matchups that showed up during the practice.
Here's my three-point stance from Day 4 of Arizona's spring practice:
Three observations
New backup center in town
Last season, the Wildcats rolled with JT Hand as their backup center behind Josh Baker, and during his first two season at Arizona, Hand has seen time on the field and excelled at that role.
However, it seems like the coaching staff has a new plan with the backup center role slotting redshirt freshman Grayson Stovall at the center position. Hand has switch to left guard, which he has played in the past at Arizona during emergency situations.
Now, both are on the field and helping sure up the depth on the line for the Wildcats. During his time as the backup center in spring practice, Stovall has looked good with no bad snaps from what I have seen during 11-on-11 drills.
