Last season, the Wildcats rolled with JT Hand as their backup center behind Josh Baker, and during his first two season at Arizona, Hand has seen time on the field and excelled at that role.

However, it seems like the coaching staff has a new plan with the backup center role slotting redshirt freshman Grayson Stovall at the center position. Hand has switch to left guard, which he has played in the past at Arizona during emergency situations.

Now, both are on the field and helping sure up the depth on the line for the Wildcats. During his time as the backup center in spring practice, Stovall has looked good with no bad snaps from what I have seen during 11-on-11 drills.