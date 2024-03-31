One interesting thing that was noticed during this last practice was that some of the position coaches move around and help out at other positions.

I can't think of any time I've see this from previous staffs that have been at Arizona. Now, it's not for a long period of time, but it was noticeable that a few of the coaches do this on the team.

Is it unique, yes. However, I kind of like it because is shows that the staff has the flexibility to coach multiple players on the roster.