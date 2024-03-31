Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice Day 3

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Saturday marked the first day of spring practice inside Arizona Stadium for the Wildcats with the team in shoulder pads allowing for a little more contact than the first two days of camp.

The some pads on, you're able to see more of what the Wildcats have upfront on the line of scrimmage. With a little more contact, you we also able to see how players all cross the field through some contact.

With the team being in the stadium, it gave the media a better chance of seeing not just the offense during position drills, but the defense as well. This included a first look at how the defensive line is broken up during these drills.

With that, here's the third three-point stance of the offseason:

Three observations

The coaches move around

One interesting thing that was noticed during this last practice was that some of the position coaches move around and help out at other positions.

I can't think of any time I've see this from previous staffs that have been at Arizona. Now, it's not for a long period of time, but it was noticeable that a few of the coaches do this on the team.

Is it unique, yes. However, I kind of like it because is shows that the staff has the flexibility to coach multiple players on the roster.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement