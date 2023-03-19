Through the first few days of practices, Arizona's players have kept up the energy the previous two days and had a new found swagger on the defensive side of the football that hasn't been there in years past. One person who brought the swagger to practice was new cornerbacks coach John Richardson, who was pumping up his position group during 7-on-7 drills. Plus, Richardson was getting on the starting wide receivers about how his guys were working them during practice.

It's a swagger that the Wildcats haven't had in the secondary in a very long time. Although there still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Arizona's secondary, the confidence in the group is a nice step in the right direction.



Here's my three-point stance from Day 3 of Arizona's spring practice: