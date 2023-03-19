Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice Day 3
Through the first few days of practices, Arizona's players have kept up the energy the previous two days and had a new found swagger on the defensive side of the football that hasn't been there in years past. One person who brought the swagger to practice was new cornerbacks coach John Richardson, who was pumping up his position group during 7-on-7 drills. Plus, Richardson was getting on the starting wide receivers about how his guys were working them during practice.
It's a swagger that the Wildcats haven't had in the secondary in a very long time. Although there still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Arizona's secondary, the confidence in the group is a nice step in the right direction.
Here's my three-point stance from Day 3 of Arizona's spring practice:
Three observations
Justin Flowe look comfortable in an Arizona uniform
During his time at Oregon, linebacker Justin Flowe dealt with injuries and had a hard time getting on the field. So, the former 5-star linebacker transferred to Arizona in hopes of having significant playing time.
Through the first three days of spring practice, Flowe has looked the part of a starting linebacker directing the other defensive player where to be and setting things up before the snap.
Plus, on Saturday, Flowe was flying all over the field making plays in the backfield in run defense and in the passing game jumping on slant routes slowing down the offense.
Flowe has shown the ability over the last three days to be a key leader of this defense and help take the defense in a positive direction.
