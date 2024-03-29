If anyone thought that defensive coordinator Duane Akina was going to ease up in his new role with the program as the head of the defense, well those people where wrong. Akina is still the same energetic, passionate and demanding coach he has always been.

Akina is one of the best coaches I've seen at getting on top of his players, teaching them how to do the drill correctly, helping them understand what he wants to see and then building the player back up by telling them how good of a job they did the next time around.

There is a reason why he has had long stents with legends of the game like Dick Tomey and Mack Brown and other high profile coaches and that's because of his knowledge of the game and how he is able to develop players on and off the field.

On Thursday, there was a play during 7-on-7 drills where a pass went for a short gain and it ended the drill period. Although it was a short pick up by the running back against zone coverage in which cornerback Emmanuel Karnley was out of place. After the play, Akina gave him some tough love coaching and pointed out where he needed to be on the play.

But, later in the day, with the team back in zone coverage, Karnley broke up a pass and made a perfect play on the ball. And the first one to rush on to the field and pump him up was Akina.

Those are the things that Arizona is getting in its defensive coordinator with Akina at the helm and that should translate to success on the field for the 2024 defense.