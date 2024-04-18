Arizona football started its fourth week of spring ball practice Tuesday, its second to last week of full practice until the annual spring game on April 27 at Arizona Stadium,
The Wildcats had a few players not practice Tuesday, allowing other players to see more reps than they usually take. However, despite it being the first day of the opening of April transfer portal window, no Wildcats were absent from the practice.
Here is our three-point stance from Day 10 of spring ball:
Observations
Jordan Washington has shown some flashes in the run game
Hailing from Long Beach, Calif., 3-star freshman running back Jordan Washington hasn't seen many snaps thus far in spring ball playing behind both junior Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and San Jose State transfer running back Quali Conley.
Although, not getting the bulk of the touches, Washington, who got more reps due to Conley being sidelined due to injury, made the most of his opportunities in the late stages of Tuesday's practice, juking out multiple defenders and running around the defensive ends and linebackers to earn a first down after it initially looked like a broken play.
