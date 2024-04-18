Arizona football started its fourth week of spring ball practice Tuesday, its second to last week of full practice until the annual spring game on April 27 at Arizona Stadium,

The Wildcats had a few players not practice Tuesday, allowing other players to see more reps than they usually take. However, despite it being the first day of the opening of April transfer portal window, no Wildcats were absent from the practice.

Here is our three-point stance from Day 10 of spring ball: