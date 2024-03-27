Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice Day 1
After a crazy and wild offseason thus far, Arizona football is back in action and this time with a whole new coaching staff after the departure of Jedd Fisch. Now, a new era is under way as head coach Brent Brennan goes through his first spring practice at the helm leading the program.
Despite the craziness of the offseason with the transfer portal and potential of losing most of the roster with Fisch leaving for Washington, Brennan and his staff were able to keep the majority of the roster. This includes star quarterback Noah Fifita and star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who played a massive role in keep everyone together.
With the first practice on Tuesday, there was a feeling of calm and excitement surrounding the team as the Wildcats were finally able to focus just on football and not all the wildness that a college football offseason provides these days.
The day provided a look at incoming freshmen, new faces to the program from the transfer portal and a glimpse at how the new staff will go about coaching during spring ball.
Below is my first three-point stance of the spring season where I go over some of my observations, key plays from practice and the player that stood out from the rest:
Three observations
The style of Brent Brennan
Over the years of covering Arizona football, I have seen two different head coaches at the helm in Kevin Sumlin and Fisch. Each had their own style of running a spring practice and how they went about coaching their players. And across the country, you see many different styles from the hands on guys, to the easy going and the do it all guys.
Well, Brennan definitely brings a different style of coach compared to the way we've seen practices run the last three seasons. But, not in a bad way, its just another way of coaching his players.
When it comes to position drills with everyone breaking out into their own groups, Brennan will go around and see how things are going, but for the most part he lets his position coaches do their thing. There isn't much input on the field at that time, he trusts his coaching staff.
The one group he works with a little more than the other is the receiver position, but Brennan doesn't take over the drills. He lets coach Bobby Wade run the drills and then offers some helpful advice to individuals after they run a drill. Remember, he spent five seasons as the Oregon State receivers coach before becoming the head man at San Jose State.
Now, its only one practice, but so far Brennan is as cool as a cucumber and has been letting his staff do their thing, then he gets very involved during formation drills and 7-on-7 drills.
