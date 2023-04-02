Saturday night was the first full scrimmage for Arizona during this spring practice season. The energy was high and both the offense and defense were making plays showing how the talent level has taken another step in a positive direction.
There key players were not available for the scrimmage linebacker Jacob Manu, tight end Tanner McLachlan and running back DJ Williams. After the scrimmage, head coach Jedd Fisch said that both Manu and McLachlan would be back soon.
Here's my three-point stance from Saturday's scrimmage:
Three observations
Second unit offensive line need work
Overall, the second unit offensive line struggled during the scrimmage giving up numerous sacks, tackles for loss and pressures on the quarterback. It felt like the majority of the night that the second team defense was able to do whatever it wanted on the line of scrimmage.
The first drive of the night for that group was uneventful as the offense couldn't pick up a single first down and went 3-and-out to open their night.
There seemed to be some missed communication on the offensive line and the middle of the line struggled against the defensive fron that was able to get pressure in the middle.
