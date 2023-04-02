Overall, the second unit offensive line struggled during the scrimmage giving up numerous sacks, tackles for loss and pressures on the quarterback. It felt like the majority of the night that the second team defense was able to do whatever it wanted on the line of scrimmage.

The first drive of the night for that group was uneventful as the offense couldn't pick up a single first down and went 3-and-out to open their night.

There seemed to be some missed communication on the offensive line and the middle of the line struggled against the defensive fron that was able to get pressure in the middle.