STARTING FIVE: Big-timers making moves Today in the Three-Point Play, Rivals.com national basketball analyst Eric Bossi looks at who could still top Arizona for the top 2019 recruiting class. Plus, the freshman Bossi gets asked about most outside of Zion Williamson and North Carolina’s other potential one-and-done.

1. WHO CAN BEAT ARIZONA FOR NO. 1?

Zeke Nnaji Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

2. THE FRESHMAN I GET ASKED ABOUT SECOND-MOST MAY SURPRISE YOU

Mac McClung HoyaReport.com

Whether it be my friends texting, on message boards or Twitter, the freshman that I get asked about the most might surprise you. Of course, nobody would be surprised that I get asked the most about Duke’s Zion Williamson. But after him, I don’t think I’ve been asked about anybody more than I have Georgetown guard Mac McClung. The former three-star prospect is a big-time athlete and a YouTube search produces countless videos of his crazy dunks. Earlier this season, he made SportsCenter with an open-court dunk against Illinois and since then I’ve been getting tons of questions about him and why he wasn’t ranked nationally in the Rivals150 or pursued by more programs. McClung is going to end up a good player at Georgetown and he’s lots of fun to watch. The Hoyas' backcourt of him and former four-star James Akinjo is a fun freshman duo. Most importantly, there’s not a lot of other options for Pat Ewing in the backcourt so McClung and Akinjo are getting tons of minutes and the opportunity to play through mistakes. But so far, I think our ranking (or non-ranking) of McClung is standing up. He’s playing good minutes but his season averages of 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game don’t scream huge rankings miss. At least not yet. So far, McClung is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field (14.3 percent from three) and he’s not attempted a single free throw in 136 minutes. The lack of free throw attempts is the single most surprising thing to me. I’d love to see him apply pressure with that athleticism and find a way to live at the line. So, let’s have fun watching him play, look forward to him getting better and see where he is in a year or two before the debates get too serious. FOR MORE GEORGETOWN COVERAGE, VISIT HOYAREPORT.COM

3. DOES NORTH CAROLINA HAVE TWO ONE-AND-DONE PLAYERS?

Coby White AP Images