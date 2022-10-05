Jade Loville will be an X-factor for the Wildcats

Offering her thoughts on fifth-year transfer forward Jade Loville, who came to Tucson after playing for rival Arizona State, Barnes seemed impressed with her dynamic game and excited about all the ways she can use her on the court.

Loville was the leading scorer for the Sun Devils last season, averaging 16.6 points per game, including a 27 point, eight rebound performance against the Wildcats.

“She’s gonna be incredible for us, she gives us a lot more shooting from the perimeter,” she said. “When you look at Jade, you look at her efficiency, her size is good, she’s really good, her height on the perimeter, I like big guards.”



