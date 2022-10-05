Things we've learned: Arizona women's basketball preparing for the season
Seventh year head coach Adia Barnes will see a new group this season, including recruits, transfers as well as returners. Barnes and the program will aim to bounce back after falling short to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament a season ago.
Jade Loville will be an X-factor for the Wildcats
Offering her thoughts on fifth-year transfer forward Jade Loville, who came to Tucson after playing for rival Arizona State, Barnes seemed impressed with her dynamic game and excited about all the ways she can use her on the court.
Loville was the leading scorer for the Sun Devils last season, averaging 16.6 points per game, including a 27 point, eight rebound performance against the Wildcats.
“She’s gonna be incredible for us, she gives us a lot more shooting from the perimeter,” she said. “When you look at Jade, you look at her efficiency, her size is good, she’s really good, her height on the perimeter, I like big guards.”
