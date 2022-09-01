It is no secret Arizona struggled to get the run game going all of last season. The Wildcats finished eighth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game, while Drake Anderson led the team with just 385 yards on the ground.

With a mix of returning players, transfers and freshmen in the backfield this season, the rushing attack should be a lot more productive in 2022.

The depth chart was released Monday, with Michael Wiley listed at the top. The junior led the team last season in attempts with 91 carries, resulting in 302 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Wiley described his college career earlier in training camp as "unfinished business."

"I think I got a lot of things I need to show the world," Wiley said. "Like an unwritten script, I need to lay it all on the line and show the people what I can do."

Head coach Jedd Fisch has stated that a key component to improving the offense in the redzone revolved around better establishing the run game, a stance with which Wiley fully agreed.